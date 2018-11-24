Real Madrid vs. Eibar: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch La Liga online
Real has caught fire under new coach Santiago Solari but faces a tricky road test
Real Madrid looks to be regaining form under new manager Santiago Solari, so much that he was awarded with a contract until 2021. A perfect record of 4-0-0 under the Argentine sees the team now with some momentum as it looks to recover in La Liga. The club will go to Eibar on Saturday for the day's first game, hoping not to fall victim to a big upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Eibar
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 24
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Ipurua stadium in Eibar
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -192 / Eibar +520 / Draw +280
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos have scored 15 goals in the four games under Solari, conceding just twice. The team has found its missing scoring touch and is playing with confidence that didn't exist under Julen Lopetegui. Can they keep it going, and can Karim Benzema continue to deliver?
Eibar: This is a small, mighty club that can win a game like this. The team plays with such passion and determination, and winning at Ipurua is never easy. The club enters the game having taken four points from the last two contests.
Real Madrid vs. Eibar prediction
Real is hot right now, and despite Eibar's strong defense, Los Blancos' attacking ability is enough to get the win.
Pick: Real Madrid (-192)
