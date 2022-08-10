The first continental title of the season in Europe is on the line Wednesday when Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. Los Blancos are in the match thanks to winning the Champions League last season, while the German side qualified after their stunning run to Europa League glory. This will be Real's eighth appearance in the match, boasting a 4-3 record. Eintracht are making their first Super Cup appearance.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Paramount+ isn't just your home for the Super Cup, it's the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 10 | Time: 3 p.m.ET

Location: Olympic Stadium -- Helsinki, Finland

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+ (Try it free)

Odds: Real Madrid -260; Draw +340; Eintracht +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated in the lead-up to this match that he hopes to play the starting XI that won the Champions League final last season, fitness permitting. Not to say teams don't take this game seriously, because they should, but Real seem zeroed in on treating this like a major cup final in pursuit of another piece of hardware. Don't expect any surprises in the starting XI.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Eintracht Frankfurt: They need to have a short memory if they are to win this one. The 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich on Friday to kick off their Bundesliga campaign has brought more questions than answers. Manager Oliver Glasner knows his team have to be more committed and united on the pitch to have a chance. A lack of discipline against Bayern cost them, and if they do it again here, they'll lose handily. Expect them to respond and show the energy needed to compete.

Prediction

Los Blancos have way too much quality, Eintracht are reeling after their last match, and it's an easy win for the favorites in the end. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1