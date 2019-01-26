Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchweek 21 in La Liga begins this weekend, and third-place Real Madrid visits 13th-place Espanyol in Barcelona on Sunday. Real is 11-3-6 with 36 points, but the club currently trails leader Barcelona by 10 points. Meanwhile, Espanyol is 7-3-10 with 24 points but sits just four points clear of relegation in what appears to be a relegation battle for teams as high up as eight place, with six points separated eight place to 18th. Real Madrid is still somewhat in the title fight, though it's unlikely they'll catch Barca. These are the games Los Blancos need to take three points from to try and get firmly back into the title fight.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27



Time: 2:45 p.m. ET



Location: RCDE Stadium in Barcelona



TV channel: beIN Sports



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -125 / Espanyol +315 / Draw +285

Storylines

Real Madrid: The 2-0 win over Sevilla last weekend gives this team a bunch of momentum, and this team needs it after an inconsistent first half to the season. In the coming weeks, Real Madrid takes on Ajax in the Champions League and has to face Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in league play. It's time to accumulate points ahead of some must-win games against direct top-four rivals.



Espanyol: This is one of the worst attacking teams in the league with 21 goals in 20 games. There hasn't been much creativity in the middle, and though the defense hasn't been overly poor, mistakes had doomed this team in a lot of matches. Espanyol has one goal scored in its last two games.

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol prediction

Sergio Ramos scores off a set piece, Luka Modric puts away a shot from the top of the box and Real wins.

Pick: Real Madrid (-125)