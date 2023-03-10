Real Madrid host the first of four La Liga matches on Saturday, taking on Espanyol in the early kickoff. Los Blancos have an incredible home record against the Catalans, as Los Pericos haven't won away at the capital city side this century. Real Madrid can make it 10 Bernabeu wins vs. Espanyol in a row this weekend and will try to put on a show once again, as those previous nine victories saw Real Madrid score 24 and concede just one. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Mar. 11 | Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 11 | : 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -400; Draw +470; Espanyol +1100(via Caesars Sportsbook)\

Talking points

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced that Karim Benzema won't be available for Saturday's game: "Karim had a knock on his ankle and it swelled up. He was hoping to recover but hasn't been able to because he hasn't trained with the team. He started individual training today and will be available for Wednesday's game. His absence inevitably has an impact because he's such an important player and especially because of the season he had last year."

Rodrygo will replace Benzema, Ancelotti said. "Rodrygo will be playing as a center forward against Espanyol. He has to play where the team needs him. Sometimes it's better to use his skills on the outside and in other games he's better suited to playing between the lines, it depends on how we set up for the game. He can play in a lot of positions and we have to take advantage of his quality."

Prediction

Carlo Ancelotti's side desperately needs to be back to win to hope to stay in the race to win LaLiga after two consecutive draws. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0.