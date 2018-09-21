Real Madrid vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Los Blancos return home to take on hard-working Espanyol

Real Madrid returns to the field on Saturday in La Liga play after a slight slip-up last weekend, failing to secure three points. After midweek Champions League action, the squad takes on Barcelona-based Espanyol on the fifth matchday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid at home has looked very much the part of a title contender, and the team bounces back from last weekend's draw at Athletic Bilbao as Mariano scores twice. Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 0.

