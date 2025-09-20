After winning 2-1 in their first UEFA Champions League match of the season against Olympique Marseille, Real Madrid will be back at their home stadium on Saturday when they face Espanyol. The side coached by Xabi Alonso started off the 2025-26 LaLiga season strongly, with four wins in four matches, eight goals scored and only two conceded so far, but the guests are one of the surprises of the season as they are sitting third with ten points and are still unbeaten. While Real Madrid will be dealing with the absence of Dean Huijsen who will be suspended after receiving a red card in the last away match against Real Sociedad, Vinicius Jr. is expected to be named in the starting eleven after starting from the bench against OM. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol, odds

Date : Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 20 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -526; Draw +594; Espanyol +1288

Xabi Alonso on Vinicius Jr.

Speaking on the situation regarding the Brazilian winger, Xabi Alonso said, "He looks good. Seeing him from the outside is very different. Yesterday I didn't think it was the right time to talk to him, but today he had a bigger smile on his face and was more positive. I talked to him, and at the end, I did some individual things with him during the training session. Tomorrow we'll see. Yesterday wasn't the time to talk. You have to have that intuition and today we talked a bit. We finished the session with a good feeling. We've played five league games, there's still a lot left. This is a marathon until May. We have to go little by little in our evaluations. We have to give everyone time, both the team and the individual players."

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Brahim Diaz; Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe; Vinicius Junior.

Espanyol XI: Marko Dmitrovic; Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Urko Gonzalez de Zarate, Javier Puado; Edu Exposito, Roberto Fernandez.