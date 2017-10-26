Real Madrid vs. Fuenlabrada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
Los Blancos should have no trouble in this one
Real Madrid begins its run in the Copa del Rey when it faces Fuenlabrada on Thursday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real takes it easy and still wins by a huge margin against the Segunda B team. Real Madrid 5, Fuenlabrada 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Wynalda has strong words for U.S. Soccer
Wynalda means business when it comes to this position
-
Is this the world's fastest man?
The guy is something else and would probably have a 99 speed rating in FIFA
-
Lazio fans battle antisemitism
The club will make an effort to help educate youth in effort to prevent acts like this in the...
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton
Everton faces an uphill battle to beat the Blues
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. West Ham
These two teams are heading in opposite directions
-
USMNT now has caretaker manager
It's a Bruce Arena assistant
Add a Comment