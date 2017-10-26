Real Madrid vs. Fuenlabrada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online

Los Blancos should have no trouble in this one

Real Madrid begins its run in the Copa del Rey when it faces Fuenlabrada on Thursday. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real takes it easy and still wins by a huge margin against the Segunda B team. Real Madrid 5, Fuenlabrada 0.

