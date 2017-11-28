Real Madrid vs. Fuenlabrada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online

Real is cruising after the first leg

Real Madrid finishes up its Copa del Rey round of 32 participation with its second leg against Fuenlabrada on Tuesday. Los Blancos won the first leg 2-0 and have more than a foot into the last 16. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real gets going early and has this tie over completely by half time. Real Madrid 4, Fuenlabrada 0. 

