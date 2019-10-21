Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray: Champions League live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
Real Madrid is still looking for its first win of the competition
Real Madrid takes on Galatasaray on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, and the pressure is on big time. Los Blancos have yet to win in the competition, following up a loss to PSG with a poor draw at home to Club Brugge. A loss here could see the team in real danger of missing out on the round of 16, and on the road a draw would not be a bad result considering form. Real just lost at Mallorca this past weekend in La Liga.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Turk Telekom Stadium (Istanbul, Turkey)
- TV channel: TUDN USA and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -165 | Galatasaray +450 | Draw +300
Storylines
Real Madrid: If Real loses this, they'll be three points back with three games to go. A win puts them likely back into second place and in a fantastic spot to advance from the group stage. But which Real will show up? The one that scored four against Granada or the one that could only put four shots on goal against relegation-threatened Mallorca? Zinedine Zidane needs to start giving Vinicius Junior more minutes in UCL. He's a game changer.
Galatasaray: The Turkish giants haven't been too strong in their league with only nine goals from eight games, but they've been hard to beat. 3-4-1 in the league, in UCL they only lost to PSG 1-0 last time out. Against Real Madrid, they'll need to play a bit more conservative and not push too high, because Real's speed on the wings could cause them a world of trouble. Expect as crazy of an atmosphere as any on Tuesday with Galatasaray more than confident that it will win.
Prediction
Los Blancos get back on track with a hard-fought win, with Sergio Ramos scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.
Pick: Real Madrid 2, Galatasaray 1
