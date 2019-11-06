Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray: Champions League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Champions League group stage action continues on Wednesday with Matchday 4. Real Madrid looks to move a step closer to the knockout stage when it hosts Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real is 1-1-1 so far in the competition but got a big win in Turkey the last time out. Galatasaray is 0-1-2 and will be all but eliminated with a defeat in this one.

PSG leads the group with nine points, while Club Brugge is third with two points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 6



: Wednesday, Nov. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu



: Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : TNT and TUDN



Streaming: fuboTV

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos come into this match with a bit of momentum, especially defensively. In their last three games, they've recorded three clean sheets while scoring six total goals. The Oct. 22 win at Galatasaray was quite the performance but showed this team's struggles to convert in attack. Just one goal of 26 shots is concerning, and Real Madrid will feel more than confident at bagging a couple goals at home in this one.

Galatasaray: If you thought Real's attack was having trouble, take a look at Galatasaray. In 270 minutes of action in the group stage, this team has yet to score a goal. Galatasaray is also averaging just 1.1 goals per game in the Turkish top flight. The squad did score two goals over the weekend in a win against Rizespor ... but they came from a penalty kick and an own goal.

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray prediction

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema score in the first half as Real wins.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Galatasaray 0