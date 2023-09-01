Real Madrid are back at Santiago Bernabeu this weekend after their three first games of the new La Liga season were played on the road due to stadium renovations. The Spanish giants have won all three of their fixtures so far against Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo and now return to Madrid with their home ready to host once more. Jude Bellingham has four goals from his first three games, but Carlo Ancelotti has lost some key players with Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior all going down injured. Saturday's opponents, Getafe, have drawn with defending champions Barcelona already this season, but lost to Girona before beating Alaves. Real enjoy a good record against their neighbors but Getafe will not be expecting much from this sort of game anyway.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 2 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 2 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -350; Draw: +450; Getafe +1000

Team news

Real: Vini Jr has joined Militao, Courtois and Arda Guler in the treatment room while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos remain out despite closing in on their recovery dates. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both start with Joselu likely to replace Vinicius.

Potential Real XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.

Getafe: Jose Angel Carmona, Mauro Arambarri, Luis Milla and Enes Unal are all out injured so Carles Alena and Portu will hope to be among the starters. Jose Bordalas should stick with the same XI which beat Alaves with ex-Real pair Borja Mayoral and Juanmi Latasa up against their former club. Jaime Mata and Juan Iglesias should also start for the visitors.

Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Suarez, Duarte, Mitrovic, Alvarez; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Dakonam, Mata; Mayoral, Latasa.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for the hosts who will want to start in good form at home against a beatable opponent going into the international break. Pick: Real 3, Getafe 0.