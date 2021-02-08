Real Madrid prepare to face off against Getafe on Tuesday in midweek La Liga action. The match is finally being played after being postponed from the first week of the season, and as a result Real Madrid will no longer have their game in-hand. The league race has gotten tighter as Los Merengues are now in third place in La Liga standings tied on 43 points with Catalonian rivals Barcelona. Madrid are coming off a 2-1 win against Huesca. Getafe are currently in 13th place on the league standings and coming off a 3-0 loss against Sevilla.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 9

: Tuesday, Feb. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -187; Draw +290; Getafe +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: A hectic few weeks in La Liga for the Madristas, who are 3-1-1 in their last five matches. Manager Zinedine Zidane will also have to nail down the starting eleven he wants to compete with. The teams will be without several key players out for the upcoming fixture due either injury or other reasons, including Toni Kroos who will be unavailable due to yellow card accumulation. Zidane will likely rely heavily on midfielders Luka Modric and Carlos Casemiro -- who has had an incredible run of form as of lat.

Getafe: The team has been struggling as of late and enters this fixture on a three-game winless streak that includes two losses with glaring scorelines. After previously losing to Atletico Madrid 5-1, the team dropped its most recent match 3-0 against Sevilla. To deepen the wound, the team will be without starting center-back Djene Dakonam who was issued a red card during the loss. Manager Jose Bordalas will have to figure things out on the back line, and that likely means Erick Cabaco will slot in for the missing Djene.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe prediction

Getafe will want to play spoiler but won't have enough pieces, and Real Madrid will still get the win despite the teams missing players. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Getafe 1