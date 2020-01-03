Real Madrid vs. Getafe: La Liga match date, time, TV channel, live stream, prediction, watch online
Los Blancos are looking to stay hot in the league
Saturday will feature an all-Madrid battle in La Liga play when Real Madrid hosts Getafe. Real enters in second place with a record of 10-7-1 on the back of three straight draws, while Getafe is in sixth place at 8-6-4, boasting one of the league's top defenses conceding under a goal a game.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Real Madrid vs. Getafe
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 4
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Real Madrid: Three straight draws have been frustrating, but two of those were on the road at Barcelona and Valencia. Los Blancos have the second best attack in the league and the second best defense, having conceded only 12 times in 18 matches. Eden Hazard is still out injured, but Real should have enough him to win.
Getafe: This is a team that is also balancing La Liga play with Europa League play, and there isn't enough talent there to rotate players. We'll likely see them slip in the league or Europa League before long, but after the winter break they should be healthy and energetic. Expect a defense-first mentality to make things tough on Real early on.
Prediction
Los Blancos get a goal late in the first half and put it away in the second half. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0
-
Harry Kane has tear in hamstring
It's another blow to what's been a disastrous season for Tottenham
-
Liverpool runs PL unbeaten streak to 37
Liverpool is getting closer to matching the streak of Arsenal's Invincibles
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Brighton scores wild bicycle kick
This goal left the home fans in total shock
-
Inter Miami names Alonso head coach
The 2020 MLS season kicks off in late February
-
Monterrey wins Liga MX
It's another title for the northern club in dramatic fashion
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted