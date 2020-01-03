Real Madrid vs. Getafe: La Liga match date, time, TV channel, live stream, prediction, watch online

Saturday will feature an all-Madrid battle in La Liga play when Real Madrid hosts Getafe. Real enters in second place with a record of 10-7-1 on the back of three straight draws, while Getafe is in sixth place at 8-6-4, boasting one of the league's top defenses conceding under a goal a game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Getafe

Date : Saturday, Jan. 4



: Saturday, Jan. 4 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Coliseum Alfonso Perez



: Coliseum Alfonso Perez TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Three straight draws have been frustrating, but two of those were on the road at Barcelona and Valencia. Los Blancos have the second best attack in the league and the second best defense, having conceded only 12 times in 18 matches. Eden Hazard is still out injured, but Real should have enough him to win.

Getafe: This is a team that is also balancing La Liga play with Europa League play, and there isn't enough talent there to rotate players. We'll likely see them slip in the league or Europa League before long, but after the winter break they should be healthy and energetic. Expect a defense-first mentality to make things tough on Real early on.

Prediction

Los Blancos get a goal late in the first half and put it away in the second half. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0