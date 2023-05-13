Real Madrid host Getafe in La Liga on Saturday with Los Blancos expected to ring the changes with their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg with Manchester City coming up. Real need to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid now that they have slipped to third place in the standings while Getafe are in the bottom three and have tasked former boss Jose Bordalas with rescuing them after dismissing Quique Sanchez Flores.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -188; Draw: +290; Getafe +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real: Ferland Mendy is still out injured while Dani Carvajal is suspended after his recent red card. Carlo Ancelotti could rotate his entire XI ahead of the trip to Manchester with Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Arribas, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio all looking to start.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola; Arribas, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Mariano, Hazard.

Getafe: Mauro Arambarri and Gonzalo Villar are out injured while Enes Unal and Damian Suarez are both suspended. Angel Algobia could replace Arambarri while Borja Mayoral should fill in for Unal against his former club.

Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Angileri, Dakonam, Mitrovic, Alvarez; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Algobia; Alena, Mayoral, Mata.

Prediction

Real should have enough to win this despite a second string XI. Getafe are missing key individuals and will be looking at other games for points in their battle against the drop. Pick: Real 2, Getafe 0.