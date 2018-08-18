Real Madrid vs. Getafe live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga Matchday 2 on TV, stream online

It's Real's first La Liga match without Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo-less era in Spain officially begins on Sunday when they open their La Liga season by welcoming Getafe to the Santiago Bernabeu. After Ronaldo's summer move to Juventus, Real will be counting on Gareth Bale to be the man in attack for the club this season, and here's his first chance to show he can do it. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Three points to kick off the season, and for Los Blancos, an opportunity to not fall behind Barcelona in the league race. Barca won 3-0 over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday in its opener.

Prediction

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio both score, as Real begins with three well-earned points. Real Madrid 3, Getafe 0.

