Real Madrid vs. Getafe live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Los Blancos are coming off a rough loss at Espanyol

Third-place Real Madrid welcomes Getafe to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in Premier League play, with the visitors looking to climb the table and threaten for a Europa League spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. 
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Prediction

Real recovers from that slip-up, getting a victory despite resting players for next week's Champions League clash with PSG. Real 2, Getafe 0.

