Real Madrid can once again overtake Girona and return to the top of the La Liga standings when they face Getafe on Thursday at Estadio Coliseum in Getafe, Spain. Real Madrid enter Thursday's match in second place in the La Liga table with 54 points, one point behind Girona with a game in hand. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Saturday. Meanwhile, Getafe sit 10th in the table with 29 points. They are coming off a 2-0 victory over Granada on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are the -200 favorites in the latest Getafe vs. Real Madrid odds, with Getafe the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. So far this year he is 12-8 (+3.39) on all of his soccer picks.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Getafe:

Getafe vs. Real Madrid spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (-105), Getafe +1.5 (-125),

Getafe vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Getafe vs. Real Madrid money line: Real Madrid -200, Getafe +500, Draw +200

GET: Borja Mayoral is tied for the La Liga lead in goals (14)

is tied for the La Liga lead in goals (14) RMA: Los Blancos lead the league in goals conceded (14)

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have dominated the head-to-head series against Getafe recently. In 26 matches between the teams since 2010, Real Madrid have 22 wins against just two defeats. The teams have drawn twice. Los Blancos also have won the last four meetings between the clubs.

In addition, Jude Bellingham has had a brilliant start to his career with Los Blancos. Signed for $113 million in a transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the 20-year-old midfielder is tied for the La Liga lead in goals (14). He also has scored 18 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Why you should back Getafe

Borja Mayoral has emerged as one of the best scorers in La Liga. The 26-year-old striker is tied for the league lead in goals with 14. Over his last 10 La Liga matches, a stretch that began in early November, he has scored nine goals. Earlier this season against Real Madrid, he scored the team's lone goal in a 2-1 defeat.

In addition, Getafe have been a much better team at home than on the road this season. In 10 league matches at home, they have six wins and three draws against only one defeat. By contrast, in 11 road matches, they have only one win, five draws, and five losses.

