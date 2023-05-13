Real Madrid will look to keep pace with the top two teams on the table when they meet a desperate Getafe squad on Saturday in a key Spanish La Liga matchup in Madrid. Los Blancos (21-7-5) trail second-place Atletico Madrid by just one point on the table, while holding a seven-point cushion over fourth-place Real Sociedad. Barcelona remain entrenched in first place with 82 points, 14 clear of Real Madrid. Getafe (8-15-10), meanwhile, are trying to dig themselves out of a deep hole which sees them 18th on the table and a candidate for relegation. An upset win would go a long way towards the Azulones leaving the table's danger zone. With the second leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup coming next week, Real Madrid are expected to rest Karim Benzema and some other key players.

The match from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Real Madrid vs. Getafe odds, with Getafe at +450. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Getafe vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Getafe from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Getafe vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Getafe spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-160), Getafe +0.5 (+130)

Real Madrid vs. Getafe over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Getafe money line: Real Madrid -155, Getafe +450, Draw +270

RM: Los Blancos have a goal differential of plus-37 in La Liga action

GET: Getafe are 2-9-5 in road matches this season

Real Madrid vs. Getafe picks: See picks here

Why you should back Real Madrid



Los Blancos return to La Liga action after a busy week which saw them come away with the Copa del Ray championship and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Real Madrid are clearly the superior side on paper, and even their depth pieces might have enough talent to earn a win.

Real Madrid would normally be an overwhelming favorite in this spot, but the circumstances give bettors a chance to wager on them as small favorites. Perhaps Getafe have the motivation to pull off the upset, but Real Madrid playing at home and looking to stay sharp for their big Champions League matchup offers some value. See who to back here.

Why you should back Getafe

The Azulones are in desperation mode and are trying to avoid relegation at all cost. They might be able to pick up some crucial points against a Real Madrid squad that has other things on their mind. Wednesday's win over Celta Vigo was the first for Getafe since March 19. Forward Enes Unal is a big chunk of Getafe's offense. In 33 La Liga starts, he has 14 goals and three assists on 80 shots, including 30 on target. He scored the game-winner on Wednesday, his first since a 2-0 win over Sevilla. The 26-year-old from Turkey is in his third season with Getafe and, in La Liga action, has 34 goals in 98 appearances for the Azulones.

Also helping Getafe is former Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral, who is in his second year with the club. In 32 starts this season, Mayoral has eight goals and two assists on 45 shots, including 16 on target. He has goals in two of his last three starts, including one in a 2-1 loss to Almeria on April 26 and one in a 3-1 loss at Mallorca on April 23. In 50 career La Liga appearances with Getafe, he has 14 goals. See who to back here.

How to make Getafe vs. Real Madrid picks

Eimer has broken down the Real Madrid vs. Getafe match from every possible angle and locked in his two best bets. You can only see his La Liga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Getafe on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Getafe vs. Real Madrid have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up $3,800 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, and find out.