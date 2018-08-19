Real Madrid vs. Getafe score, recap: Gareth Bale brilliant in La Liga opener
Bale continues to shoulder the load for Real Madrid after losing Ronaldo to Juventus
After a poor showing in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, Real Madrid opened up La Liga play with a 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish capital. Gareth Bale put together another strong performance, scoring a goal to continue and boost the morale of fans with Ronaldo now at Juventus.
The Welsh star, who has been on a tear since the end of last season (if you recall, he scored a bicycle kick goal in the Champions League final), scored in the second half to put this one away with a classy finish to the near post. Check it out:
Another good sign for Real. Now, he's not Ronaldo, but there is no denying he has the talent to make up for Ronaldo's absence and help this team contend. He continues to score goals and look confident, and that is all you can really ask for if you are a Real Madrid supporter.
