Real Madrid vs. Girona: Copa del Rey live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Real scored four in the first leg and enters as the favorite
Real Madrid is on a roll and looking to move on in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos will play Thursday in the second leg of their quarterfinal showdown against Girona on the road, aiming to move on after last year's debacle that saw them stunned at the hands of Leganes.
The first leg took place last week, and it was a 4-2 win for Real. Despite conceding early, two late goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema gave the team some breathing room ahead of this second leg.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Girona
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 31
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos have been sharp, scoring 10 goals in their last three games, including eight in the last two. Now, the club has conceded four goals in the last two which is a bit of a concern, but if you score as much as they do, you are probably going to get the result you need anyway. Expect Real to continue to play with speed and get Sergio Ramos forward as much as possible.
Girona: This team's defense hasn't been known to be too strong in recent years, but the club has proven to have the ability to perform well against the big boys. But as of late, it's been quite the struggle. In the last four games, Girona has scored seven goals, and the teams hasn't won once. Twelve goals conceded in those matches has showed that the defense has to improve quickly, or a cup exit is certain.
Real Madrid vs. Girona prediction
Real gets an early goal to set the tone and holds on to advance to the semifinals.
Pick: Real Madrid
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Reports: Messi set for Argentina return
The Barcelona superstar doesn't appear ready to step away from the international scene just...
-
Neymar to skip surgery; out 10 weeks
Don't expect to see the Brazilian superstar back on the field until at least mid-April
-
Almiron set for move to Newcastle
The transfer is a huge sign of where MLS is headed
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester City preview
The Reds can continue to maintain its cushion over Manchester City with a win
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues are hoping Gonzalo Higuain scores his first goal for the club
-
Juve vs. Atalanta preview
Cristiano Ronaldo and company are still undefeated in league play