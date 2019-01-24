Real Madrid vs. Girona: Copa Del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online

Real Madrid hosts underdog Girona on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal affair. Real is the favorite in the tie but Girona is a team that has proven it can knock off the big boys, eliminating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. Real has found a bit of momentum in league play and hopes it will carry over to the cup, its best shot at a trophy this season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Girona

Date : Thursday, Jan. 24



: Thursday, Jan. 24 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid



: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -274 / Girona +725 / Draw +430

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real is playing well in La Liga but probably won't catch leader Barcelona. In the Champions League, the club has looked far from impressive despite making it to the round of 16. The Copa is the club's best chance at winning a trophy, especially with Atleti out and Barcelona down 2-0 to Sevilla after their quarterfinal first leg. Expect Santiago Solari to play his most important field players in this one with the hope of taking a commanding lead.

Girona: Being Atleti in the last round gives this team an unbelievable amount of confidence. Striker Cristhian Stuani is the man to watch in attack. The Uruguayan veteran has 12 goals in 17 games so far this season and may be called upon to be the difference for one of Spain's most underrated teams.

Real Madrid vs. Girona prediction

Real is better on paper, yet Girona shows more qualities of being a true team. Here, the talent is enough to get a result entering the second leg.

Pick: Real Madrid (-274)