Real Madrid vs. Girona: Copa del Rey quarterfinal second leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid is on a roll and looking to move on in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos will play Thursday in the second leg of their quarterfinal showdown against Girona on the road, aiming to move on after last year's debacle that saw them stunned at the hands of Leganes.

The first leg took place last week, and it was a 4-2 win for Real. Despite conceding early, two late goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema gave the team some breathing room ahead of this second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Girona

Date : Thursday, Jan. 31



: Thursday, Jan. 31 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Municipal de Montilivi



: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have been sharp, scoring 10 goals in their last three games, including eight in the last two. Now, the club has conceded four goals in the last two which is a bit of a concern, but if you score as much as they do, you are probably going to get the result you need anyway. Expect Real to continue to play with speed and get Sergio Ramos forward as much as possible.

Girona: This team's defense hasn't been known to be too strong in recent years, but the club has proven to have the ability to perform well against the big boys. But as of late, it's been quite the struggle. In the last four games, Girona has scored seven goals, and the teams hasn't won once. Twelve goals conceded in those matches has showed that the defense has to improve quickly, or a cup exit is certain.

Real Madrid vs. Girona prediction

Real gets an early goal to set the tone and holds on to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Real Madrid