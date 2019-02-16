Real Madrid vs. Girona: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos just beat Girona twice in January
For the third time in a month, Real Madrid faces Girona. After battling the club twice in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, they now meet for La Liga's 24th matchday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real jumped Atletico Madrid last Saturday to move into second place with a record of 14-3-6 with 45 points. Girona, meanwhile, is in the relegation battle. Sitting in 17th place with 24 points, the club is just one point above the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Girona
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 17
- Time: 6 a.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -525 / Girona +1536 / Draw +649
Storylines
Real Madrid: Five straight league wins has this team rolling, none more impressive than the 3-1 victory at Atletico on Saturday. Just when it looked like Real was out of the La Liga race, the team is firmly back in it after entering the weekend trailing Barcelona by just six points. And don't look now, but Real hosts Barca in league play on March 3.
Girona: The team is averaging just a goal a game and looks like a serious contender to be relegated. Playing a top-tier team, any points would be welcome. Girona has taken zero points from its last four matches, being held goalless in three of the games.
Real Madrid vs. Girona prediction
Los Blancos dominate from the beginning and put the pressure on Barcelona.
Pick: Real Madrid (-525)
