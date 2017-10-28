Real Madrid vs. Girona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid hits the road in La Liga on Sunday when it visits Girona on Matchday 10. Los Blancos are expected to take all three points, but will the focus be there with Champions League action midweek?

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio both score as Real gets another easy win. Real Madrid 3, Girona 0.