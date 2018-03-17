Real Madrid vs. Girona live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Los Blancos need a win to reclaim third place

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Girona is a team that has confidence and can cause problems, but Real Madrid puts together nearly a full 90 minutes and earns the points behind Karim Benzema. Real Madrid 3, Girona 1.

