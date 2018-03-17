Real Madrid vs. Girona live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Los Blancos need a win to reclaim third place
x
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Girona is a team that has confidence and can cause problems, but Real Madrid puts together nearly a full 90 minutes and earns the points behind Karim Benzema. Real Madrid 3, Girona 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Bilbao preview
Barca is marching towards the title and expects three more points here
-
Leicester vs. Chelsea preview
It's the last two Premier League winners meeting in the FA Cup
-
Soccer teammates brawl mid match
This is not the team work that makes the dream work
-
Man. United vs. Brighton preview
This is United's last realistic chance to win the tite
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
Liverpool wants to stay as far away as fourth place as possible
-
Tottenham vs. Swansea preview
Spurs are the favorites, but on the road in the FA Cup is never easy