Current La Liga leaders Real Madrid are coming from a defeat in the UEFA Champions League's match against RB Leipzig and want to react immediately against Girona on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti wants to see a continuity of results considering that Los Blancos have won four games in a row in the league and are still undefeated after eleven games. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid -530; Draw +575; Girona +1300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's team started off amazingly and won 10 out of 11 La Liga matches so far. They entered the weekend as the leaders of the table with 31 points, three points more than FC Barcelona, but Barca matched them with a win at Valencia on Saturday. Real Madrid won each of their last four La Liga games, including a 3-1 success over Sevilla last weekend, and the last game they lost was last season's derby against Atletico Madrid in May.

Girona: Michel's side have failed to win a game since the one against Real Valladolid on Sept. 9. After eleven matches they are 18th with only nine points scored (six defeats, two wins and three draws). They are coming from losing four of their last six in the league, but they have picked up draws in two of their last three games.

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to win this match pretty easily despite that they are coming from their first defeat of the season. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Girona 0.