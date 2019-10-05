Real Madrid vs. Granada: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Real is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League
The No. 1 team in La Liga faces the No. 2 team on Saturday, but it isn't Real Madrid against Barcelona. It's Real hosting surprising Granada on Matchday 8. Real is 4-3-0 and looking to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League midweek, while Granada is 4-2-1 and off to its best start ever, threatening to truly contend for a European spot. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Granada
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -350 | Granada +825 | Draw +490
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos look sharp in the league and poor outside of it. At home, this is a game this team should really win comfortably. But everybody thought the same against Club Brugge. This team has had an issue with keeping shape defensively and must find a way to limit mistakes.
Granada: It's really been a near-perfect start for Granada. The team is playing sharp and has scored 13 goals in seven games, which makes them one of the top attacks in the league so far. Defensively they've been able to limit mistakes and have done a superb job defending set pieces.
Real Madrid vs. Granda prediction
Vinicius Junior gets the start, scores and sets up Karim Benzema in a quality display.
Pick: Real Madrid 2, Granada 0
