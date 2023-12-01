Real Madird will face Granada on Saturday and the home side have an important chance to increase the gap with the other contenders after surprising league-leaders Girona drew last week and the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti are now leading the table alongside them with 35 points scored after 11 games. Granada, on the other hand, are sitting 19th in the table with only one win since the start of the 2023-24 season. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, December 2 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, December 2 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -1100; Draw +575; Granada +1500

Team news

Real Madrid: The side coached by Carlo Ancelotti is deeply affected by injuries. The latest ones arrived during the International break, as both Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga are set to miss the rest of the current year and should be back in January. Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are also all out.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu.

Granada: Jesus Vallejo, who is on loan at the club from Real Madrid, remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue, while Miguel Angel Rubio is missing due to an ankle injury.

Potential Granada XI: Ferreira; R Sanchez, Torrente, Miquel, Neva; Villar, Gumbau, Melendo; Uzuni, Boye, Zaragoza.

Prediction

Despite the injuries, Real Madrid should make it pretty easily against a side that only won once this season. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Granada 0.