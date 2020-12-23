Real Madrid extended their La Liga win streak to five against Granada with a 2-0 win on Wednesday in Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid were coming off a 3-1 win over Eibar and just kept rolling at home against the division's seventh best side.

Manager Zinedine Zidane made some minor adjustments to the lineup with Luka Modric out for the match as a precaution. Instead, the side lined up with Federico Valverde slotting in in midfield for Modric alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos. Zidane made no changes to the attacking trio as Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Rodygo were tasked with generating the offense for Real Madrid.

The visiting Granada nearly broke through in the opening minutes of the match after a poor pass from Raphaël Varane was pounced on for an opportunity in front of goal by Antonio Puertas.

After the lax moment in concentration Real Madrid continued to settle into their own tempo. Immediately responding by retaining possession and getting into dangerous spaces. Kroos nearly broke through on a shot from distance at the 15 minute mark but his attempt missed just wide.

With some excitable moments but the finishing lacking, momentum for Madrid faltered slightly ahead of halftime as Rodygo pulled up on a run into the box with an injury. The stoppage of play led to the Brazillian being stretchered off the pitch in an unfortunate turn of events as he has been in top form for Real Madrid as of late.

Marco Asensio came in for Rodrygo and Madrid to play out the half still searching for the breakthrough goal after holding the majority of possession against Granada 69% to 31% while outshooting the opposition 9 to 4.

Second half breakthrough

Asensio would stay active on the wing as Benzema was largely held quiet with Granada focused on the French striker. Asensio would hit the post in the 55th minute before finally assisting on the breakthrough for Real Madrid's opening goal just minutes later.

Asensio received a ball from left back Ferland Mendy and carried it near the end line and lofted a cross into the box where Casemiro leaped into space to head down the cross into net for the opening in the 57th minute.

Whether it was lack of cohesion in the lineup adjustments or general fatigue, Madrid appeared content to play out their lead against a Granada side that was seeing little time on the ball and failing to generate looks in front of goal.

It appeared Madrid would be on their way to another win albeit without a goal from Benzema, but the French striker would not be denied as he scored in stoppage time for Real Madrid.

Benzema cut inside from the right wing after receiving the ball from Casemiro and picked his shot out from the top of the box as he punched a goal through from his left foot continuing his goal scoring streak with 4 goals in the last 3 games for Real Madrid.

Notable Performances

Asensio, Real Madrid: Came off the bench for Real Madrid and immediately tried to generate offense off the possession that the team was retaining. Almost had a brilliant goal of his own before assisting on the opening goal for the club.. Rating: 9

Casemiro, Real Madrid: The midfielder's presence was missed and his return over the last two games has been noticed. Regulated the midfield against Granada, scored the opening goal, and fed Benzema through on Real Madrid's second goal. Rating: 8

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: The French forward has had a remarkable run over the last several weeks for the club. Was closely marked and kept quiet in the first half, along with parts in the second half before providing the final dagger with a stoppage time goal. Rating: 7.5

Looking ahead

Winning is back to being a habit for Real Madrid as their latest victory extends their streak to five. They remain level with cross town rivals Atletico Madrid with 32 points and sit in second place with a match in hand. Los Blancos will have a chance to further climb the table as they get set to face off against 16th place Elche next Wednesday.