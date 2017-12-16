Real Madrid vs. Gremio highlights: Ronaldo leads Los Blancos to Club World Cup win
The star scored early in the second half
Real Madrid, for the second year in a row, has won the Club World Cup.
On Saturday in United Arab Emirates, Los Blancos got past Gremio in the final 1-0 on a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo free kick in the second half. Here's the winning goal:
Just sublime. He goes low and puts it away perfectly. Another big moment in Ronaldo's career, delivering again on a massive stage.
