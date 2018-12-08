Real Madrid vs. Huesca: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos hope to catch fire and get back into league contention
Real Madrid looks to get into the top four of La Liga on Sunday when it visits Huesca on Matchday 15. Los Blancos enter the game with a 7-2-5 record and battle the hosts who are in last place with a 1-4-9 record and seven points down in the relegation zone. It's a game Real Madrid is expected to win comfortably, and anything but a win will be looked at as a failure.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Huesca
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 9
- Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Estadio El Alcoraz in Huesca
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -330 / Huesca +775 / Draw +475
Storylines
Real Madrid: Defender Nacho is still out with his knee injury and isn't expected back till January. Otherwise, the team is good to go. And the defense is looking sharp, allowing just one goal in their last four games.
Huesca: This team is a little thin at the back. Left-back Luisinho is still out with a knee injury, center-back Ruben Semedo has been out with a foot injury and isn't quite 100 percent, and right-back Carlos Akapo is serving a suspension.
Real Madrid vs. Huesca prediction
Real scores early, Gareth Bale gets a hat trick and Los Blancos cruise to victory.
Pick: Real Madrid -330
