Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League is nearly here as the third consecutive week of action will take us to the halfway point of the group stage, with the slate highlighted by Real Madrid hosting Inter Milan. It's a battle of former champions who have really struggled so far in the competition. Neither side has tasted victory through their first two games.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 3

: Tuesday, Nov. 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Real Madrid -105; Draw +280; Inter +265 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Real Madrid: This is a massive one for Los Blancos. If they lose this, they will be in serious trouble and could be on the verge of failing to make it out of the group stage for the first time ever. The problem has been slow starts, going down a combined 5-0 in their last two games, coming back in their most recent one against Monchengladbach to earn a draw. It all comes down to being sharper early and taking their chances. Can they do that here?

Inter: The Italian club has two points from two games, and they now face Real Madrid in their next two contests. If they don't win either, they could be in some serious trouble. Defensively the team has been OK, but in the 0-0 draw against Shakhtar, they were just off. It was one of those games where nothing went right, and they'll feel good about their chances in this one to find their scoring touch. The key will be on the counter with Real's fullbacks pushing forward.

Prediction

Pick: Los Blancos, finally, get a win in the group stage. Real 2, Inter 1