Juventus and Real Madrid face each at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena this weekend and this is going to be the last opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti's side to play a friendly before the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10 on Paramount+. On the other hand, Juventus will play a last preseason match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday August 7 before their season kicks off in earnest. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jul 30 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, United States

TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Team news

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side will count again on Karim Benzema after he recovered from a small injury and he's expected to play alongside Asensio and Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid will use this match as an important step to figure out their status ahead of their UEFA Super Cup match against Eintracht Frankfurt. New signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni are both expected to take part of the game.

Juventus: After the bad news of the injury of Paul Pogba who's expected to miss the next six-eight weeks, Massimiliano Allegri will count on Zakaria and American international Weston McKennie in the midfield. Dusan Vlahović and Angel Di Maria performed well against FC Barcelona and Juventus fans expect a lot from them, while Federico Chiesa is still recovering from the ACL injury and he's expected to be back next month to start again and train with the rest of the squad.

Prediction

Real Madrid are favourites considering also that Juventus are still working to integrate the new signings in the team. PICK: Real Madrid 2, Juventus 1.