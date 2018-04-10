Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online

Real Madrid and Juventus battle it out for a spot in the Champions League semifinals when they meet on Wednesday in the quarterfinal second leg, with the Spanish club leading 3-0 after a dominant first leg in Turin.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A ticket to the semifinals, a place both of these teams made it to last year. Juve and Real met in the final, which Real won 3-1, and Los Blancos now have six goals in their last two matches against Juventus. A goal for Real would force Juve to score four.

Prediction

Juventus gets off on the right foot but it doesn't last long as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both score. Real Madrid 2, Juventus 2 (5-2 on aggregate).