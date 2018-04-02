Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinals on TV, stream online

It's a rematch of last year's final, which Real won 3-1

The most highly-anticipated matchup of the Champions League quarterfinals arrives on Tuesday as Juventus hosts Real Madrid in the first leg. It's a rematch of last year's final which the Spanish team won to claim the top prize in consecutive seasons. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid goes to Italy for the first leg and doesn't get a win, but it gets a result that puts the team in a great position to advance to the semifinals. Real Madrid 1, Juventus 1. 

