Real Madrid target three wins out of three in the UEFA Champions League, hosting Juventus on Wednesday as Matchday 3 action rolls on.

Xabi Alonso's side are off to a near-perfect start to the season with just one defeat across all competitions and are expected to continue in that trajectory, hopes high that they will notch another routine win before Sunday's Clasico. Alonso has reimagined Los Blancos as a more restrained but efficient team in his first season in charge, though the showstopping moments have almost been reserved for one person entirely – Kylian Mbappe. He has been the focal point of Alonso's tactical rebuild with 16 goals in 14 games across all competitions, backed up by a rotating cast of attacking characters. He is expected to be the star of the show against Juventus but who will join him is a big question; Alonso has opted to rotate through his options, at times leaving Vinicius Junior to start games on the bench.

Juventus, meanwhile, are in the midst of an up-and-down season and are winless in their last six. The task of looking for their first Champions League win of the season, then, might just be an uphill battle against an in-form Real Madrid.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu Stadium -- Madrid, Spain

: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -230; Draw +370; Juventus +600

Projected lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Alvaro Carreras, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Andrea Cambiaso, Kenan Yildiz, Jonathan David, Francisco Conceicao

Prediction

This match is Real Madrid's to lose and there is little reason to believe they will. Mbappe is firing on all cylinders, taking nicely to his new role as the go-to player up top, and Alonso has a wide range of attackers at his disposal to support the France international. No matter the combination of players on the field, expect Los Blancos to show their full might against an inconsistent Juventus and extend their perfect start to Champions League play this season. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Juventus 1