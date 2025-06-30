It's a rerun of multiple Champions League finals on Tuesday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium as Real Madrid face off against Juventus in the Club World Cup round of 16. After a rocky start to the competition, drawing with Al-Hilal, Madrid eased to top spot in Group H with comfortable wins over Pachuca and Salzburg, Federico Valverde netting twice as Xabi Alonso's adjustments to the system began to bed in.

Juventus' start to the competition was even more impressive, crushing wins over Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca having some wonder if the Old Lady could be the dark horses of the tournament. Such thoughts might need to be parked for now following their 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Igor Tudor could point to a heavily rotated side that was deployed with half an eye on a possible meeting with Madrid in the next round, now it will become clear whether his selection gamble in Orlando paid off.

The Italians will certainly be underdogs against Madrid but perhaps this will be different to so many of their big meetings in the Champions League. Could this be the day the Bianconeri get revenge for 1998 and 2017.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, July 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, FL

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, FL Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Real Madrid -150; Draw +290; Juventus +380

Past meetings

This will be the 22nd meeting between Juventus and Real Madrid, who had only previously faced off in the European Cup and Champions League. Madrid hold the head-to-head edge, winning 11 and losing only two of their matches. Crucially they emerged victorious in the two most important matches, winning 1-0 in Amsterdam in 1998 to claim their first European Cup in 32 years and then earning a 4-1 win in Cardiff in 2017. Their most recent meetings would come in the following season's quarterfinals, Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular bicycle kick part of a 3-0 first leg win that gave the holders enough breathing room to survive a stirring fightback in the second leg.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dean Huijsen; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior

Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio; Pierre Kalulu, Nicolo Savona, Lloyd Kelly; Alberto Costa, Weston McKennie, Khephren Thuram, Andrea Cambiaso; Francisco Conceicao, Kenan Yildiz; Randal Kolo Muani

Player to watch

Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid: Had Juventus been more patient in the summer of 2024, then Huijsen could have been lining up for them in the Club World Cup. Instead, they cashed in their winning on the now Spain international, signed for their Under-17s and sold for around $20 million to Bournemouth. Twelve months later the Cherries had more than tripled their investment, Huijsen moving to Real Madrid, where he looks to have settled in swiftly. Unfortunately for Juventus the same can't be said for the former Bournemouth player they got that summer, Lloyd Kelly yet to excel since moving to Italy.

Storyline to watch

Whither Rodrygo? As suitors circle around Real Madrid, it becomes harder and harder to see how Rodrygo fits in. If the 3-5-2 that Alonso has used of late is here to stay then it is hard to see where the Brazilian lands in a first choice XI, particularly with Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly a lock for the right wing back spot he could be jammed into. With less than 90 minutes played so far, will Rodrygo get a chance to prove his qualities in a big game.

Prediction

Neither of these sides have particularly set the Club World Cup alight yet but at least Madrid have the quality to make you believe they can. They should get this done. PICK: Real Madrid 2, Juventus 0

Latest news

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.