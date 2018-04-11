Real Madrid vs. Juventus: The case for and against the controversial penalty decision
Real Madrid benefited from a harsh end-of-game penalty call by UEFA referee Michael Oliver
Real Madrid is through to the Champions League semifinals. Juventus is heading back to Turin eliminated. How we wound up with that result didn't come short of controversies.
UEFA referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick to Real Madrid seconds before the final whistle in stoppage time. Cristiano Ronaldo finished it and Real advanced, 4-3 on aggregate, just when the match appeared headed for extra time. But was it a penalty? Let's take a look:
The case against a penalty
Already going down?
Lucas Vazquez, in this photo, appears on his way down after minimal contact on the back from Benatia's hand, before he could even completly swing around him:
Looked pretty clean
Thought it was a high kick from an odd angle, it looked pretty clean with not a whole lot of forceful contact that warranted a foul to be called:
Calling at that moment
Some will say a ref should not make a massive call -- especially a borderline call -- at that moment of the game. But, if there is a foul, it should always be called as long as it is clear. The thing is, this one didn't look too clear.
The case for a penalty
Doesn't touch the ball?
From here, it doesn't look like Benatia ever makes contact with the ball, meaning he made more contact with the player:
Vazquez had a clear look
Lucas Vazquez was looking at a wide-open shot before Benatia's challenge, and initially it looked like it could be called a penalty. Let's take a look at the live footage again:
More controversy
This won't go over well
It was so controversial that Giorgio Chiellini, Juve's start defender, makes the money gesture after Real Madrid is awarded the PK.
The great debate
So, was it a penalty? I know a lot of people on both sides of the table. And if you want to see just how split it is, check out this poll.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Buffon goes off at Champions League ref
The Italian keeper was red-carded after reacting to the penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the...
-
Reactions to Madrid's controversial win
Oh man if you thought the Ronaldo takes were hot before
-
Bayern vs. Sevilla preview
Bayern is the heavy favorite to move on
-
Real gets by Juve on late penalty
This match ended with so much controversy you won't believe it
-
World Cup 2018 odds, expert picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and it just released teams to avoid in...
-
Toronto FC to make history?
Michael Bradley and company got by mighty America on Tuesday night