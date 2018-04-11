Real Madrid vs. Juventus: The case for and against the controversial penalty decision

Real Madrid benefited from a harsh end-of-game penalty call by UEFA referee Michael Oliver

Real Madrid is through to the Champions League semifinals. Juventus is heading back to Turin eliminated. How we wound up with that result didn't come short of controversies.

UEFA referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick to Real Madrid seconds before the final whistle in stoppage time. Cristiano Ronaldo finished it and Real advanced, 4-3 on aggregate, just when the match appeared headed for extra time. But was it a penalty? Let's take a look:

The case against a penalty

Already going down?

Lucas Vazquez, in this photo, appears on his way down after minimal contact on the back from Benatia's hand, before he could even completly swing around him:

Looked pretty clean

Thought it was a high kick from an odd angle, it looked pretty clean with not a whole lot of forceful contact that warranted a foul to be called:

Calling at that moment

Some will say a ref should not make a massive call -- especially a borderline call -- at that moment of the game. But, if there is a foul, it should always be called as long as it is clear. The thing is, this one didn't look too clear. 

The case for a penalty

Doesn't touch the ball?

From here, it doesn't look like Benatia ever makes contact with the ball, meaning he made more contact with the player:

Vazquez had a clear look

Lucas Vazquez was looking at a wide-open shot before Benatia's challenge, and initially it looked like it could be called a penalty. Let's take a look at the live footage again:

More controversy

This won't go over well

It was so controversial that Giorgio Chiellini, Juve's start defender, makes the money gesture after Real Madrid is awarded the PK.


The great debate

So, was it a penalty? I know a lot of people on both sides of the table. And if you want to see just how split it is, check out this poll.

