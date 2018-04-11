Real Madrid vs. Juventus: The case for and against the controversial penalty decision

Real Madrid is through to the Champions League semifinals. Juventus is heading back to Turin eliminated. How we wound up with that result didn't come short of controversies.

UEFA referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick to Real Madrid seconds before the final whistle in stoppage time. Cristiano Ronaldo finished it and Real advanced, 4-3 on aggregate, just when the match appeared headed for extra time. But was it a penalty? Let's take a look:

Drama, drama, drama!



Here's another look at the penalty decision in stoppage time and the red card to Gigi Buffon. pic.twitter.com/BJHJd7rP08 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2018

Ronaldo always delivers!



His stoppage-time penalty denies Juventus the epic comeback bid and sends Real Madrid to their 8th straight UCL semifinal. pic.twitter.com/cZEqE5ubas — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2018

The case against a penalty

Already going down?

Lucas Vazquez, in this photo, appears on his way down after minimal contact on the back from Benatia's hand, before he could even completly swing around him:

He was down before Benatia even laid a hand on him looool. pic.twitter.com/oK1hzVvvGf — Hanady (@fcbhass) April 11, 2018

Looked pretty clean

Thought it was a high kick from an odd angle, it looked pretty clean with not a whole lot of forceful contact that warranted a foul to be called:

benatia getting that ball pic.twitter.com/XQpTLmbUO9 — Prashant Pandey (@Prashan15) April 11, 2018

Calling at that moment

Some will say a ref should not make a massive call -- especially a borderline call -- at that moment of the game. But, if there is a foul, it should always be called as long as it is clear. The thing is, this one didn't look too clear.

The case for a penalty

Doesn't touch the ball?

From here, it doesn't look like Benatia ever makes contact with the ball, meaning he made more contact with the player:

Take another look at this.



Benatia clearly didn't touch the ball. He hit Vasquez on the chest and his torso pic.twitter.com/z4Fb6IaXgO — Wolexis.com (@wolexis) April 11, 2018

Vazquez had a clear look

Lucas Vazquez was looking at a wide-open shot before Benatia's challenge, and initially it looked like it could be called a penalty. Let's take a look at the live footage again:

More controversy

This won't go over well

It was so controversial that Giorgio Chiellini, Juve's start defender, makes the money gesture after Real Madrid is awarded the PK.





The great debate

So, was it a penalty? I know a lot of people on both sides of the table. And if you want to see just how split it is, check out this poll.

I think the penalty-no penalty debate is pretty close.... pic.twitter.com/My9sVT7cvx — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) April 11, 2018