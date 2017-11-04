Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real faces a team that is struggling but has talent
Real Madrid looks to rebound from the midweek Champions League loss to Tottenham when it faces Las Palmas on Sunday in La Liga action.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real doesn't get going right away but comes to life in the second half to earn a comfortable win. Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 1.
