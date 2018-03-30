Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real Madrid is on the road at Las Palmas, where Barcelona couldn't get a victory this season
Real Madrid takes on lowly Las Palmas on Saturday in Liga play, trying to do something Barcelona couldn't this year -- win at the Estadio Gran Canaria this season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid scores early an often, Cristiano Ronaldo nearly grabs a hat trick, and Los Blancos win easily. Real Madrid 5, Las Palmas 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
It's the battle of Los Angeles between the league's most decorated club and its newest
-
Man. United vs. Crystal Palace
The Red Devils are hoping an in-form Pogba is ready to roll
-
Man. City vs. Everton preview
City is comfortable in first and Everton is pretty safe from the drop zone
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online