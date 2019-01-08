Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Real Madrid is hoping to not slip up against under Santiago Solari
The pressure is on Real Madrid as it enters Copa del Rey action. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad last weekend in La Liga action, and now the team hosts Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg. And it's no gimmie for Santiago Solari's team, because just last season, Leganes eliminated Real in the quarterfinals, earning a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to advance on away goals after finishing on aggregate 2-2.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Leganes
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -400 / Leganes +1100 / Draw +375
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos are going through a rough patch. In the last four games combining La Liga with the Champions League, the club has only one win, with two losses and a draw. And in those four games, Real has just three goals scored. The club's creativity in the final third has been there, but the team just isn't producing. In the 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad, Real had 28 shots and eight on frame, yet none went in.
Leganes: The team hasn't won any of its last four games, scoring just two goals in the process. Leganes has the players to make an impact but they've been out of sync as of late. Against Real, the goal is going to be keep it close and score an away goal to return home with a real chance.
Real Madrid vs. Leganes prediction
A two-goal victory for Real puts Los Blancos in the driver's seat ahead of the return leg on Jan. 16.
Pick: Real Madrid (- 400)
