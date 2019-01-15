Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Copa del Rey second leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid looks to move on to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday when it faces Leganes in the second leg of its round of 16 clash. On Jan. 9, Real beat Leganes 3-0 in the first leg, with Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior all etching their names in the score sheet.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Leganes

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 16



: Wednesday, Jan. 16 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Butarque



: Estadio Municipal de Butarque TV channel : beIN Sports



beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real +110 / Leganes +275 / Draw +220

Storylines

Real Madrid: This team will look to not blow the big lead, but you have to remember that Real lost 3-0 at home to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, so anything is possible, especially away. They'll likely play some of their better players to cement the result, but playing not to look can be dangerous for this out of sync Real Madrid squad.

Leganes: This club is going to need a miracle. Losing 3-0 in the first leg will be tough to overcome, but having eliminated Real last year will provide confidence and belief that anything is possible. The issue is finding where the goals will come from. Leganes hasn't scored three goals in a game since Dec. 1, and has just four goals in its last seven games.

Real Madrid vs. Leganes prediction

Real Madrid rides the momentum from the first leg and doubles the scoreline with another 3-0 win to move on.

Pick: Real Madrid (+110)