Real Madrid vs. Leganes: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid hosts Leganes on Wednesday in midweek La Liga play as part of Matchday 11. Real didn't play on Matchday 10 this past weekend after its match with Barcelona was postponed due to violent protests and enters this game will near full strength, with the expectation being that Real will win quite comfortably.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Leganes

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 30



: Wednesday, Oct. 30 Time : 4:15 p.m. ET



: 4:15 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu (Madrid, Spain)



: Santiago Bernabeu (Madrid, Spain) TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Team number/ Team number

Storylines

Real Madrid: After El Clasico was pushed back from this past weekend to Dec. 18, Real knows it would have a week to prepare for this one. That lets some of their key players to regain fitness after a difficult 1-0 win at Galatasaray in the Champions League. Expect Real to be fresh and ready.

Leganes: This is a tricky one for Leganes on the road, especially after last week's dismissal of coach Mauricio Pellegrino. The club has one of the most anemic attacks in the league, scoring just five goals in their first 10 matches. That against Real could spell trouble.

Prediction

Eden Hazard and Rodrygo score as Los Blancos roll.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Leganes 0