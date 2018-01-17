Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
Los Blancos are coming off a rough home loss against Villarreal
Real Madrid tries to get its season back on track, putting its La Liga struggles aside as it looks to take a step towards the Copa del Rey semifinals. Los Blancos take on Leganes on Thursday in the quarterfinal first leg.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real's Gareth Bale puts on a show and the heavy favorites win easily on the road. Real Madrid 4, Leganes 0.
