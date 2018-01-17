Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online

Real Madrid tries to get its season back on track, putting its La Liga struggles aside as it looks to take a step towards the Copa del Rey semifinals. Los Blancos take on Leganes on Thursday in the quarterfinal first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real's Gareth Bale puts on a show and the heavy favorites win easily on the road. Real Madrid 4, Leganes 0.