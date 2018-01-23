Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey quarterfinal on TV, stream online
Real leads 1-0 after the first leg
Real Madrid faces Leganes on Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, with a spot in the semifinal on the line.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid got a favorable result on the road in the first leg and returns home to wrap it up, with Gareth Bale scoing again. Real Madrid 3, Leganes 0.
