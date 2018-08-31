Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Real Madrid looks to make it three wins from three to start the Spanish league season

The post-Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid has gone just fine thus far in La Liga play as the club has secured back-to-back wins to start the season. Los Blancos will aim for their third consecutive league victory on Saturday when it hosts Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes in the USA

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in Spain

The game will air on Movistar+ in Spain.

What's at stake?

Three points in the league, with Real Madrid looking to stay in first place. As for Leganes, the team has one point after two matches and goes for its first victory.

Prediction

Real Madrid's attack, led by Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, earn this team another victory that continues to build momentum. Real 3, Leganes 0.

