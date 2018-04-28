Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real is expected to win this one at home

Real Madrid hosts Leganes on Saturday in La Liga play with this one sandwiched inbetween the team's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Real Madrid (Third place; 68 points) is four points behind second-place Atletico Madrid with a game in hand. A win here puts them within a point. As for Leganes (15th place; 40 points), they are save from relegation and are looking to get closer to mid table, but they'll take a draw in this one.

Prediction

Real rests Cristiano Ronaldo but still earns three points as it moves closer to second place in La Liga. Real Madrid 3, Leganes 0.

