Real Madrid vs. Leganes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real is expected to win this one at home
Real Madrid hosts Leganes on Saturday in La Liga play with this one sandwiched inbetween the team's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Real Madrid (Third place; 68 points) is four points behind second-place Atletico Madrid with a game in hand. A win here puts them within a point. As for Leganes (15th place; 40 points), they are save from relegation and are looking to get closer to mid table, but they'll take a draw in this one.
Prediction
Real rests Cristiano Ronaldo but still earns three points as it moves closer to second place in La Liga. Real Madrid 3, Leganes 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool-Stoke preview
The Reds are closing in on a top-four finish
-
Trump wants allies to vote for WC bid
Trump really wants the World Cup to be played in North America
-
Arsenal draws Atleti, Marseille wins
The English and French clubs have the advantage entering next week's second legs
-
Marseille vs. Salzburg preview
The French club are the favorites to go through
-
Ibrahimovic won't play at World Cup
The Galaxy star won't be playing in Russia, and it is a real shame
-
What does Ox injury mean for England?
The Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knee ligament injury in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League...