Real Madrid will have to come out of the gate strong, facing Leganes at home on Saturday after the international break. Los Blancos are now three points behind Barcelona for the La Liga crown and could end up as many as six points back without picking up maximum points here. Coming back from the break can be tough, especially when Real Madrid have to balance Copa del Rey play against Real Sociedad on Tuesday as well.

It has been far from a quiet break for Los Blancos too, with them being linked to adding Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer at the end of the season and Brazil reportedly being in talks for manager Carlo Ancelotti's services. Whispers like these aren't new when you're a team of Real Madrid's stature, but it doesn't make it less important to ensure that focus is firmly on the game in front of them.

With Leganes in the relegation zone, this is a match that Real Madrid will be expected to win comfortably, but if it takes a bit for the first goal to hit the back of the net, Leganes could gain confidence to turn an upset.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Satruday, March 29 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Satruday, March 29 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeau -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeau -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -800; Draw +750; Leganes +1800

Last meeting

Real Madrid and Leganes have met twice in all competitions with both happening in the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Los Blancos were able to win both meetings but the last in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in February was quite the match. Leganes went behind 2-0 within 25 minutes with Luka Modric and Endrick scoring, but a Juan Cruz brace was able to bring them level in the 59th minute. It would come down to a stoppage-time goal from Gonzalo Garcia to seal the win for Real Madrid. With this happening at the Santiago Bernabeu, things could be a little different, but there are reasons for Leganes to have confidence in their chances even with their current standing in the league.

What Real Madrid are saying

Coming into the match, Ancelotti has delivered a rallying cry in terms of the race for La Liga. While no one expects Real Madrid to give up on the title until the league is truly done and dusted, all eyes will be on the upcoming Clasico on May 11 which could decide things.

"La Liga is not over. Barcelona hold the advantage but we have to play the Clasico and there are lots of games still to come. We have to do all we can, starting tomorrow," Ancelotti said. "There are 13 games left, which could increase to 17. I hope that's the case because it would mean we're fighting in every competition right until the end."

There are a few injury concerns heading into the match with Thibaut Courtois having a knock along with Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy being ruled out for the clash. More rest could also be incoming for players who logged heavy minutes during the international break like Vinicus Junior. Ancelotti also took the time to address the Brazil rumors, stating that the Brazil FA hasn't been in touch.

"I don't remember speaking to Ronaldo about this. My contract is clear, I have nothing more to add," Ancelotti said. "I have great affection for the Brazil National Team, their players and their fans, but I have a contract with Real Madrid."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin, Francisco Garcia, Antonio Rugiger, Raul Asencio, Lucas Vazquez, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr.

Leganes: Marko Dmitrovic, Juan Cruz, Javier Hernandez, Matija Nastasic, Sergio Gonzalez, Valentin Rosier, Seydouba Cisse, Renato Tapia, Darko Brasanac, Diego Garcia, Daniel Raba

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid: It doesn't take much to call out Mbappe as the player to watch, but after a slow start to life at Real Madrid, he now has 20 La Liga goals and a whopping 31 goals in all competitions. Mbappe may be behind his pace during his last season with Paris Saint-Germain but the French forward now has seven consecutive seasons with 30 or more goals in all competitions, quite an impressive feat.

Mbappe has firmly become the focal point of the Real Madrid attack and the goals are coming. His presence has also freed up other players for runs into the box, but with Leganes utilizing a back five, how he operates with less space will be critical to Madrid's success in the match.

Storyline to watch

What is Jude Bellingham's role: Without Real Madrid having a recognized striker last season, Bellingham had to play more as a 10, scoring 19 goals and pushing for the Golden Boot in La Liga. While he hasn't had to do that this season with Mbappe in the XI, there are times when Los Blancos could use the Englishman being more aggressive in the box. With Leganes expected to look to keep things tight at the back versus allowing Madrid space on the counter, this could be one of those matches because deep lying midfielders are key to unlocking low blocks.

Bellingham is someone who can play anywhere that he needs to at a high level and if he can find a place to continue making devastating runs into the box while not sacrificing defense, that's where there won't be a team that can defeat Real Madrid outside of Madrid itself.

Prediction

Real Madrid will come out of the gates quickly via a goal from Mbappe in the first 15 minutes. After that when Leganes is forced to open the game up more, the onslaught will continue. Being in such a close race for the La Liga title, Madrid won't have a choice but to score as much as possible because things could come down to goal difference at the end of the season. Pick: Real Madrid 4, Leganes 0

