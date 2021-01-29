Second-place Real Madrid get set to host UD Levante on Saturday in La Liga action at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. Real Madrid are coming off a 4-1 lopsided victory over Deportivo Alaves last week, while Levante played to a 2-2 draw against Valladolid. Levante currently sit in 12th place on the league table while Real Madrid sit seven points behind rivals Atletico Madrid and are nursing several injuries into this week's fixture.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 30 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid +150; Draw +225; Levante +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: It's been a hectic few weeks for manager Zinedine Zidane as his side has had to cope with a significant amount of injuries to the roster. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Nacho Fernandez or Rodrygo are not available for selection this weekend, meaning the inconsistencies among personnel are still haunting Real Madrid into the calendar year. While Eden Hazard has made his return and had an impressive showing against Alaves alongside Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio needs to produce more in order to ensure that he can be a regular among Zidane's rotation.

Levante: They haven't lost a game in their last six fixtures, with three wins and three draws, including a penalty-kick win over Fuenlabrada in Copa del Rey play. Despite Madrid's injury struggles, manager Paco Lopez will still have to have his team prepared for the Benzema and Hazard tandem in the attack, each have scored last time out against Alaves, with Benzema bagging a brace. The team will need big performances from Mickael Malsa and Nemanja Radoja in the midfield if they're to try and limit an in form Casemiro's impact on the game for Madrid.

Real Madrid vs. Levante prediction

Real Madrid still have enough pieces to pick up the win over Levante though it won't be easy. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Levante 1.