Real Madrid vs. Levante: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid hosts Levante on Saturday to kick off the day's La Liga slate with an early kick off from the Santiago Bernabeu. The match starts at 7 a.m. ET as Zinedine Zidane and company look to find some consistency domestically ahead of Champions League play beginning.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Levante

Date : Saturday, Sept. 14



: Saturday, Sept. 14 Time : 7 a.m. ET



: 7 a.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu



: Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -350 | Levante +1000 | Draw +575

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos are one of the highest scoring teams in the league but have conceded four times in three games. The issues have been in the middle of the park and doing enough to get set defensively when losing the ball. That will be the biggest threat for Real -- giving up chances on the counter.

Levante: This team is surprisingly in fourth place after a 2-0-1 start to the season, but they have been narrow results. With just two goals conceded, it's that defensive focus that will be needed against a talented attack. They'd be thrilled with a draw.

Real Madrid vs. Levante prediction

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale score in the first half, and Los Blancos close it out in the second.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Levante 1