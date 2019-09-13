Real Madrid vs. Levante: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about Saturday's match
Real Madrid hosts Levante on Saturday to kick off the day's La Liga slate with an early kick off from the Santiago Bernabeu. The match starts at 7 a.m. ET as Zinedine Zidane and company look to find some consistency domestically ahead of Champions League play beginning.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Levante
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -350 | Levante +1000 | Draw +575
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos are one of the highest scoring teams in the league but have conceded four times in three games. The issues have been in the middle of the park and doing enough to get set defensively when losing the ball. That will be the biggest threat for Real -- giving up chances on the counter.
Levante: This team is surprisingly in fourth place after a 2-0-1 start to the season, but they have been narrow results. With just two goals conceded, it's that defensive focus that will be needed against a talented attack. They'd be thrilled with a draw.
Real Madrid vs. Levante prediction
Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale score in the first half, and Los Blancos close it out in the second.
Pick: Real Madrid 3, Levante 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Juve vs. Fiorentina preview
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve look to remain perfect on the season
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's a rematch of the Copa del Rey final from May in which Barca lost to Los Che
-
Complete Premier League schedule
We are four matchweeks into the 2019-20 Premier League season
-
Messi says he wanted Neymar back
The Argentine also called the Brazilian one of the best in the world
-
Messi likely to miss Barca's UCL opener
The Argentine still isn't fully recovered and hasn't played at all this season
-
Peru gets revenge in win vs. Brazil
The Peruvians earned just their fifth ever win against Brazil